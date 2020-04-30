Manteno groups planning cruise event

MANTENO — With the coronavirus pandemic, gathering for a cruise-in to ooh and awe over show cars isn’t an option. So in Manteno, they’re taking the cruise-in to the streets.

“Well since we may not have any cruise nights for the foreseeable future, the Manteno Cruise Night folks and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce came up with a car cruise around town,” the Manteno Police Department said.

Set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, the Show Car Cruise is hosted by the Manteno Cruise Nights organization, the police department and the village of Manteno. The cruise nights group is inviting show car owners to join them as they cruise through Manteno neighborhoods.

“I think this will be a great spirit lifter as we are all feeling the pinch with the current situation we are all in,” Rich Pawlek said in a Facebook post calling out to car owners to get involved.

In the post, he encouraged car owners to decorate their cars in honor of first responders, the Class of 2020 and more.

Those participating will gather in the north Main Street parking lot across from the Manteno Police Department before heading out at 1 p.m. The cars will take the following route through the village:

• South on Main Street to Cook Street

• Right on Cook Street to South Walnut Street

• Left on South Walnut Street to Jeffrey Drive

• Right on Jeffrey Drive to Kurt Drive

• Left on Kurt Drive to Brian Drive

• Right on Brian Drive to Southcreek Drive

• Left on Southcreek Drive to Meadow Path

• Right on Meadow Path to South Cypress Drive (Frontage Road)

• Right on South Cypress Drive (Frontage Road) to Division Street

• Across Division Street on North Cypress Drive to Park Street

• Right on Park Street to Willow Road

• Left on Willow Road to Hesburgh Drive

• Right on Hesburgh Drive to Maple Street

• Left on Maple Street to 10000N Road

• Left on 10000N Road, across I-57 to Spruce Street (1000E Road)

• Left on Spruce Street to Eagles Landing Drive North

• Right on Eagles Landing Drive North to Eagles Landing Drive

• Left on Eagles Landing Drive to Raven Drive

• Left on Raven around to Lester Drive

• Right on Lester Drive across Spruce Street (street turns into Longfellow Drive)

• Longfellow Drive to Sandburg Street

• Right on Sandburg Street to Jefferson Street

• Left on Jefferson Street around to Lincoln Drive to Spruce Street

Residents are encouraged to gather along the route in front of their homes or parking lots to watch the parade of cars. Organizers ask that all involved practice social distancing and to not gather in groups with those outside their households.

Those wishing to participate in the cruise may contact Pawlak at mantenocruisenight@att.net.