'We have to make a living'

BRADLEY — It started out as a get-together of the Creative Styles Salon stylists.

The women had not seen each other for weeks. They decided on Monday night that they were simply going to get together, share a meal and talk on Tuesday at the salon, 1022 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

One stylist, however, brought a large United States flag and a sign reading “Honk if you want salons to open.”

The gathering at the business owned since 2007 by Melinda Love, of Limestone, quickly turned into something not anticipated by nearly all the eight stylists.

Fed up with not being allowed to earn a living due to COVID-19 restrictions and disgruntled as they watch other businesses such as golf courses and dog groomers opening to customers, the ladies took to the sidewalk outside the Bradley shop to voice their displeasure and frustration.

And the vehicles passing by honked with agreement.

“I hope this can start a trend,” Love, 49, said as she stood along the sidewalk in Tuesday afternoon’s warm sunshine. “We’ve been told we are not an essential business. How can a golf course be an essential business? That wasn’t essential to me. A dog groomer? Why is that essential? The governor is not being fair to people.”

Actually, dog grooming businesses are not essential businesses under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency order. Pet supply stores, however, are considered essential.

Through the executive order, all businesses considered non-essential were closed beginning 5 p.m. March 20.

Love’s 1,200-square-foot salon has been shuttered since March 23. And because all the stylists working at the location are self employed — meaning they rent space from her to conduct their trade — they receive no benefits from Love.

Through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, self-employed workers and independent contractors are eligible for financial assistance.

But, of course, hair stylists make more money by cutting, coloring or styling someone’s hair, rather than not providing that service. Period.

They have tried talking to those within Bradley Village Hall. The administration, however, notes these are the orders from the state and that the village cannot pick and choose which businesses can open and which ones must remain closed.

“There is nothing I can do as mayor to override the governor’s decision,” said Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson. But, he said, he certainly understands the issues businesses are facing and is hopeful that Pritzker is listening.

“We have to find ways within the social distancing guidelines to open these businesses,” Watson said. “We have to help these proprietors back on their feet. We certainly don’t want to lose them. It will take baby steps to get the economy going again.”

Watson said he salutes what Love and the stylists did Tuesday.

“It takes brave people like her to disagree and express themselves in the proper way,” he said.

Regardless of how the brief demonstration originated or in what matter it was conducted, there is growing frustrations among business owners regarding the need to reboot the economy and get Main Street back in business.

Stylist Ashley Jastrzemski, of Manteno, has been working at the salon for 13 years. She said common sense must begin to take hold. She said the salon is willing to require everyone wear the surgical masks and keep chairs and customers a proper distance apart.

Diane Sarowatz, of Bourbonnais, said as small, independent business operators they are left to fend for themselves and the government has taken away that ability. It was her idea to stage the demonstration.

“No one wants people sick. We understand that,” she said. “But we have to be allowed to make a living. At some point we are all going to take a leap of faith to go back to making a living. We will follow whatever health guidelines they want.”

Love added that no person is being forced to make a hair styling appointment. People will return as they feel comfortable.

“We need to open up,” she said. “No one is being forced to come in here. But we need our own sanity as well and this is part of it.”

What effect will the demonstration have? Love shrugged her shoulders.

“It’ll probably get nothing accomplished,” she said. “But we just want people to hear us. We are getting zero income here. I’ll do what I need to do to keep this going. Whoever thought something like this would happen? We have to figure out how to keep our economy going. We have to make a living.

“I hope this can start a trend.”