School districts make plans to celebrate graduation

Local school districts continue to plan alternative ways to honor the graduating classes of 2020 since social distancing restrictions severely limit what is possible for a traditional commencement.

Momence School District is planning to host a graduation ceremony for high school seniors in which the graduates will walk across the stage to receive a diploma with social distancing precautions in place.

Superintendent Shannon Anderson said the district’s 75 high school seniors will take part in the ceremony May 15. The district will be putting together a slideshow to honor its eighth-graders in place of a ceremony.

Because of their small numbers, seniors will be able to gather in the gymnasium while keeping an appropriate social distance from one another. They will walk across the stage to receive their individual diplomas, and a video production of the ceremony will be recorded and made available to families. District officials are still considering whether or not family members could also be allowed into the school with social distancing in place.

“We have the luxury of having a small number of graduates,” Anderson said.

As reported recently, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/bbchs-planning-modified-graduation-ceremony/article_1cefd776-8589-11ea-a7ec-0f9d66fcbfe5.html" target="_blank">a similar ceremony planned</a>, but students will be called into the school in groups over a two-day period because there are more than 500 graduates.

Kankakee School District 111

The Kankakee High School Class of 2020 will have to wait a little longer to celebrate graduation.

Superintendent Generva Walters said the school district plans to hold off on plans for a ceremony until June for its high school seniors and August for its eighth-graders. Walters addressed graduation plans Sunday in a livestream video on Kankakee School District 111’s Facebook page.

“We are pushing our ceremonies until June because we are hoping there is more flexibility with congregating and possibly social distancing,” she said. “We realize that’s probably not going to happen, but we figure by the end of May we would know exactly what we could and couldn’t do in terms of our ceremony.”

Walters said the high school commencement would be held after June 15, but what it might look like is yet to be determined. The district will consider options for an eighth-grade promotion ceremony in August, she added.

Herscher School District

Herscher School District is also holding off plans for a ceremony in hopes a more traditional celebration can take place.

Superintendent Rich Decman said the originally scheduled graduation date of May 24 has been postponed to June 26. If gathering restrictions are still in place at that time, the district will have a virtual ceremony or something similar to what BBCHS has planned.

School officials also plan to deliver congratulatory yard signs to seniors’ homes this week and put together a slideshow tribute of senior pictures.

Herscher High School has about 140 seniors in its graduating class.

“It’s important to them,” Decman said. “We will try our best to have the real thing or something as close to it as we can — something they will remember.”