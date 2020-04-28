Pregnancy Resource Center hosting curbside event

KANKAKEE — Having opened its new facility at 260 S. Washington St. in Kankakee on April 20, Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center is now conveniently located to serve clients and families in the Kankakee area.

The organization received the building as a donation by Riverside Healthcare as a means to “broaden our support to the community,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a press release.

“The Pregnancy Resource Center serves so many, and we’re glad to see the building put to good use through their work to care for those in need,” he said.

The center offers free services in a caring and confidential setting by staff who specialize in pregnancy and sexual health issues, according to the press release. Services include pregnancy testing, ultrasound scanning, parenting classes and mentoring, support for expectant mothers, and providing essential baby supplies and clothing at no cost.

Those baby supplies will be available this week through the center’s Curbside Care event. Set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, the drive-up service will provide diapers, wipes, clothing and other essential baby items to those in need.

Even in the midst of limited contact and virtual counseling in the last month due to coronavirus-related restrictions, the center has served over 80 families and has experienced a higher volume of cases and needs than ever before.

“We are truly humbled and incredibly grateful to be the recipient of Riverside’s generous donation,” said Kristen Lonberger, the center’s executive director. “We are thrilled to be moving to the heart of the community and look forward to being able to serve more clients and meet the needs of the women and families that walk through the door.”

Mailing address for the center is P.O. Box 1952, Kankakee, IL 60901.

For information about the Pregnancy Resource Center, call 815-933-2207 or contact hopeforafuture.com.

WHAT: The Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center will host a Curbside Care event.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: 260 S. Washington St., Kankakee

WHY: The event will give those in need access to diapers, wipes, clothing and other essential baby items.