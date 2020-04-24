BBCHS planning modified graduation ceremony

BRADLEY— Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Class of 2020 will walk across the stage to receive their diplomas after all, but the ceremony will be heavily modified to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In a letter to families Wednesday, Principal Brian Wright outlined plans for the high school’s commencement to take place May 4-5.

“Seniors will not gather as a graduating class as we normally would, but that will not stop us from celebrating your class in a unique way,” Wright said in the letter. “You will experience what it is to walk across the stage and hear your name called signifying that you have met all the requirements of the state of Illinois. This is an outstanding accomplishment, and you will use this degree as a springboard into your next chapter of life.”

Because of restrictions on gatherings, only the graduates themselves will be allowed inside the high school during graduation, and they must maintain a distance of 6 feet from one another.

The senior class has about 515 students, which would typically mean a gathering of up to 4,000 for the ceremony.

Superintendent Scott Wakeley said it was a difficult decision to organize a modified graduation ceremony, and school officials spent a lot of time talking about how to make everyone happy in an unfair situation.

“We are not a small high school,” Wakeley said. “If we had 40 to 100 kids in the class, we’d have the latitude to do a lot more.”

Graduates will report to BBCHS at different times based on alphabetical order with their cap and gown, cords, medals, etc. These items will be distributed at the high school April 30.

Groups of graduates will be called in and wait in the hall at an appropriate distance from one another before having their individual names called to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Each senior will be recorded walking across the stage, and a professional video production of the ceremony will be available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. May 16, which was the original date and time of graduation. A link to view the ceremony will be emailed to families closer to that date.

Wakeley said it is unfortunate families will not be able to view the ceremony in person, but this seemed like the best option to honor graduates given the circumstances.

“It would be a matter of playing Russian Roulette with 4,000 people [with a traditional ceremony],” he said. “You can’t social distance 4,000 people.”

Wakeley said the option to push graduation back later in the year was also considered, but the reality is that many seniors will have moved away from home by late summer or August. Even then, large gatherings may still be restricted.

The school district will purchase a 5-by-7-inch portrait of each senior as a token of appreciation. The district also has purchased congratulatory signs for families to display in their yards which will be distributed at graduation.

Students who do not wish to take part in the ceremony will have the option to submit a picture of themselves in their cap and gown or a senior picture to be included in the video.

Wright went on to say in the letter that he is proud of the Class of 2020.

“I do not want this ceremony to diminish the four years of hard work and dedication that each senior has accomplished,” Wright said. “You have experienced something that will not define you, and you will leave BBCHS having made an impact.”