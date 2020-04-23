On-site testing available at St. Mary's

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On-site COVID-19 testing is available at AMITA Heath St. Mary’s Hospital seven days per week for outpatient patients having a physician’s order.

In an effort to keep all parties safe, the testing is accomplished in a separate suite by dedicated staff without the individual needing to enter the actual hospital.

Hospital management says the service has been heavily used and “we are proud of its effectiveness to provide clarity to many in our community.”

In addition to providing the service to the community, St. Mary’s also tests its associates who are symptomatic or have had possible exposure.

Testing of all associates, regardless of whether they show symptoms or have been exposed, is likely to occur when testing kit supplies are sufficient to allow without concern of impacting potential community needs, according to the hospital.

Learn more at AMITA’s COVID-19 Resource Center online at amitahealth.org/covid-19.