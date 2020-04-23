Extension service launches family learning challenges

With everyone social distancing, many people are starting to get restless. But the University of Illinois Extension in Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties are asking what if we used this time to grow closer to our families? To that end, they are hosting their first-ever Family Learning Challenge — a no-cost, complete-at-your-own-pace challenge which can be done from home.

“We wanted to create something that is no stress, fun for the whole family, and unique,” said Anthony Warmack, 4-H program coordinator in Will County. “With everyone at home, it can be easy to let boundaries collide and become overwhelmed.”

The challenge, delivered every other day by email, will contain a multitude of original videos put together by community members and youth leaders. The introduction video, created by U of I Extension 4-H program staff, gives a few examples of the content: “Have you ever wanted to start a business, 3D print something that you designed, give back to the community from your own home, start a family tree, and so much more?”

The challenge itself is designed to be fun for the whole family, Warmack said.

“School or work can easily dominate our social distancing time and, for many families, that can be stressful,” he said. “We wanted to create something fun that the whole family can enjoy.”

Your family can start the challenge at any time by visiting go.illinois.edu/FamilyChallenge.

All families are invited to participate in this no-cost challenge and there will be prizes for those who complete all challenges by June

If you have any questions or need reasonable accommodations to participate, contact warmacka@illinois.edu.