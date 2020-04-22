4-H'er must re-qualify for nationals after cancellation

Qualified and ready to compete, a Kankakee County 4-H’er was bound for a national shooting contest until it became one of many events forced into coronavirus-related cancellations.

Grace Shepard’s road to nationals began in October when the Kankakee County 4-H shooting team traveled to Bloomington to compete in the State 4-H Rifle Shoot. Traveling with 4-H coach Tina Odle, Grace was one of 29 4-H members representing more than 25 counties within the state. The shooters were competing for top honors at the state championship and vying for the chance to represent Illinois at the National 4-H Shoot scheduled for this summer in Nebraska.

Competing in the small bore .22 caliber division of the tournament, competitors each had to shoot from three positions. The 4-H’ers test their ability in shooting from the prone position, kneeling or sitting, and from the standing position. Other challenges include shooting from two different distances, either 25 or 50 feet. Timing is another challenge. For “rapid-fire” rounds, the competitors must take all five shots within a 25-second time limit and in the other rounds the participant is given 15 minutes to complete the set of shots.

The National 4-H Shoot allows competitors to only compete once in each division (archery, small bore, air rifle, air pistol, and shotgun) allowing more 4-H’ers to have a chance to compete at the higher level. In this year’s state competition, the top two finishers in Illinois had already competed nationally, which excused them from going to the national shoot.

Grace Shepard, competing for the first time, finished third at the Illinois State Shoot, qualifying for the national team, and, due to the top two finishers being national “veterans,” Grace achieved team leader status for the Illinois contingent that was set to go to Nebraska.

Grace was set to compete at the end of March at Camp Perry in Ohio before heading to Grand Island, Nebraska, in June to represent Illinois in the 4-H national competition. Unfortunately, the Camp Perry Match was canceled as was the 4-H National Tournament. Grace will have to re-qualify for next year’s national tournament.

Odle is confident that Grace will be able to represent Kankakee at the 2021 4-H Nationals.