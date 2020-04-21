Kankakee home sustains $25K in damage due to fire

KANKAKEE — A fire damaged a home in the 600 block of East Station Street late Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:45 p.m. and were on scene for four hours, Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said. Schuldt said the fire quickly escalated.

The occupants found their own housing since the fire left the residence inhabitable and did not request outside assistance, Schuldt said.

Smoke detectors did activate and Schuldt estimated damage likely in the $25,000 range. The cause remains under review.

One firefighter sustained a cut to the wrist. He was treated at a local hospital and released. No other injures were reported.