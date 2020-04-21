Crescent-Iroquois school leaders faces challenges of small district

CRESCENT CITY — New leadership at Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District 249 have picked up where their predecessors left off in facing the challenges of being one of the area’s smallest public school districts — with a roster of just 72 students.

Interim Superintendent Rodney Grimsley took over Aug. 1 for former superintendent Jeffrey Alstadt. Principal Jim DeMay also started this school year. Additionally, four of the five school board members elected in April 2019 were new.

During that election, Crescent-Iroquois voters narrowly turned down a referendum that would have merged the district with the larger Iroquois County Community Unit School District 9 of Watseka.

Watseka voters approved the referendum 816-298, but Crescent-Iroquois voters turned it down 201-228, so the merger did not happen. The state would have provided as much as $1.8 million in help with consolidation costs.

Supporting a small school district means higher tax rates for Crescent-Iroquois taxpayers. The district’s tax rate is among the highest in Iroquois County.

Things were looking up for taxpayers, however, before the current pandemic took its toll on the economy. Crescent City was able to lower its tax rate by 24 cents this year, but whether or not the trend will continue is uncertain, Grimsley said. The school district will set its levy in December.

“We were hoping that next year we would be able to lower the tax rate even more in Crescent City,” he said. “I don’t know that I could say that would happen right now.”

Crescent-Iroquois has a consolidated district that includes grades K-12, but the district has a deactivated high school. The district currently has 28 high school students who attend Cissna Park, Iroquois West and Watseka high schools. Crescent-Iroquois pays tuition to whichever district those students choose.

Class sizes in the district range from five to 16 students taught by a total of nine teachers.

The Crescent-Iroquois elementary building only is being used to 40 percent of its capacity, and the high school building has been empty for a decade.

Grimsley said the elementary building was determined to be in “very good shape” in a recent evaluation done by the district’s architect. The high school, on the other hand, had many building code violations due to being vacant for 10 years.

In December, the school board voted to completely close the high school at the end of the school year, Grimsley said. Its gym was still being used for athletic activities, but it was determined that this couldn’t continue without investing in improvements to the building.

“Right now, it’s just gonna sit dormant until a decision is made on what to do with that building,” Grimsley said. “We can’t use it for any student use at all.”

One of the biggest hurdles the district has been facing has been the struggle to find teachers to fill open positions, Grimsley said. The small size of the district and the prospect of consolidation could be factors deterring teachers from applying, he said.

“We could not find a P.E. teacher for this year, so our principal, who was certified in physical education, he taught all the P.E. classes this year in addition to his principal responsibilities, and he was also the athletic director,” he said.

The previous physical education teacher and athletic director left to take a job at another district last year. The retirement of a junior high English and social studies teacher is also coming up next year. The position has been advertised since September.

Grimsley said he and the school board have not talked about future efforts to consolidate with another school district. Another referendum would not be able to appear on another ballot for at least two years from the April 2019 election, he said.

“Right now, a consolidation referendum has not been discussed,” he said. “Not saying that it won’t in the future, but during this particular school year, we just tried to focus on what we can do to serve the students that we have right now.”

When mandatory school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic were put into place in mid-March, Crescent-Iroquois district was not prepared to implement an e-learning curriculum, Grimsley said.

Some teachers are giving electronic assignments and Chromebooks have been distributed to students who need them, but for the most part, the district’s remote learning plan has centered on traditional pencil-to-paper assignments.

Being a small district is not without its positives, though. With fewer students, teachers don’t have as much trouble keeping track of individual progress during this time away from the classroom, Grimsley said.

For now, talks about future consolidation are not the priority, he said.

“There’s just too many uncertain things right now because of the pandemic crisis in the nation,” Grimsley said. “It’s unprecedented. Until we have a better idea of where we’re going with that, it’s hard to lay out any plans for anything else.”