Ricky Rockets development back in play

KANKAKEE — Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, a development proposed for the Interstate 57 interchange at East Court Street about four years ago, is back and is set to begin.

At tonight’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members are expected to agree to a $2.2 million development agreement which will finally get the project underway, according to sources.

Financing for the project is being sought by the developer, a person with insight on the project noted.

If all goes as expected, the 7th Ward project — at the site of the former Kmart store immediately east of I-57 and across the street from the LaBeau Brothers truck dealership — will begin being built by mid-2020. According to the development agreement proposed at last week’s Budget Committee meeting, the project is to be completed by the first quarter of 2021.

The development was first announced in 2016. However, shortly after some initial site work was started, the project has been on hold.

The development will consist of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, convenience store, car wash and restaurant. A restaurant operator has not been announced.

As part of the $2.2 million incentive, the city will agree to reimburse Ricky Rockets up to $1 million for site work such as interior roads, sidewalks, landscaping and site preparation work, among other expenses. The city further dedicates $1.2 million for construction of the new North Eastgate Drive. The city will begin planning for North Eastgate Drive upon execution of the agreement.

The location has largely been vacant since the Kmart store closed in 1994 when a new Super Kmart was built and opened in Bradley. The Super Kmart was eventually razed and is now the site of the Meijer store.

The project is located within the newly expanded East Court Street Tax Increment Financing District. To assist with the development, the council agrees to borrow TIF funds from the Exit 308 TIF district. The money must be reimbursed to the district which includes the popular retail outlets such as Walmart and Tractor Supply Co.

When the development was first brought forward to the Kankakee City Council during the Mayor Nina Epstein administration, the developer, Rick Heidner, of Hoffman Estates, would have received sales tax and gaming tax rebates to help fund and incentivize the development, which was expected to be in the $10 million range.

This time around, the city will receive 100 percent of the sales tax and gaming tax revenues, but instead will assist the development with about $2.2 million of infrastructure work.

Basically, Kankakee taxpayers will be paying for the construction of a new road which will run on the east side of the property. The existing road runs on the west side of the property and near I-57. However, the Illinois Department of Transportation has stated in recent years that a targeted redevelopment of the East Court Street interchange would result in the road being closed.

While stay-at-home restrictions remain in place, the Kankakee City Council continues to forgo in-person attendance by the public. Tonight's 7 p.m. meeting can be viewed online at citykankakee-il.gov/chambervideo.php