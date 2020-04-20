Kankakee planning board meeting to be broadcast live

KANKAKEE — In an effort to follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive order to create social distance, the City of Kankakee planning board meeting will be broadcasted live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. The broadcast will be available for viewing on Comcast local channel 4, the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel and the City of Kankakee’s website at citykankakee-il.gov.

Residents will have the opportunity to provide their input on the conditional use for an adult-use cannabis craft growing facility in Kankakee proposed in the Eastgate Business Park.

Public comments and questions will be accepted via e-mail only. Please include your full name, address and date in your public comment. Send your public comments via email at publichearing@citykankakee-il.gov prior to the meeting.

— Daily Journal staff report