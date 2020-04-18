Riverside staff thankful for community during pandemic

Photos provided by Lauren Short

Through her work at Riverside Healthcare, Lauren Short has had a front-row seat to the generosity of the Kankakee area. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the hospital has been on the receiving end of an outpouring of support and appreciation from individuals, groups and businesses.

And they’ve snapped pictures of the donations and good deeds every step of the way.

“What I like about [these pictures] is that they highlight the ways our community is coming together and reaching out,” Short said.

Today, we show you just a few of the ways the community has supported Riverside staff and their patients.