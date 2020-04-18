Interurban makes Chicago more accessible

Driving from downtown Kankakee to the Chicago Loop today can take as little as 60 minutes, depending upon weather and traffic congestion.

Making that same trip by auto in 1907 would have required spending a good part of a day on the road, since virtually all highways between towns were unpaved (some were topped with gravel; but most were just plain dirt).

An attractive alternative to that long and difficult road trip emerged on Nov. 5, 1907, when an interurban line — the Chicago & Southern Traction Company — began operating between the two cities.

The electrically powered passenger cars, larger and more powerful than the trolleys (“streetcars”) operating on city streets, made trips hourly between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Although the travel time of 2.5 hours (2 hours for higher-speed “limited” trips scheduled four times each day) seems slow by today’s standards, it was a huge improvement over travel by auto.

The new interurban line had competition, of course, from the steam-powered railroads (Illinois Central and Big Four) which also provided service between Kankakee and Chicago. Because of fewer station stops and higher speeds, the steam trains were able to make the trip in about 1.5 hours.

Offsetting the speed advantage of the steam trains, the Chicago & Southern Traction Company attracted passengers with more frequent departures, a far larger number of station stops, and cheaper fares.

There were 14 scheduled stops between Kankakee and the line’s terminal at 79th and Halsted Street in Chicago; in Kankakee and Will counties, the electric cars stopped at Merchant and Schuyler in downtown Kankakee, Bradley, Tucker (Indian Oaks), Manteno, Peotone, Monee and Crete (the interurban also offered “flag” stops — the ability to signal the engineer and be picked up at many road crossings, especially between Kankakee and Chicago’s south suburban towns).

The Chicago & Southern was part of an early 1900s “interurban boom” that resulted in many hundreds of miles of electric railways linking Illinois cities.

Chicago was the terminus for three of the largest and longest-lived interurban lines: the Chicago, Aurora and Elgin (known as the “Roarin’ Elgin”), the Chicago North Shore and Milwaukee, and the Chicago South Shore and South Bend.

The CA&E operated from 1902 to 1959; the North Shore from 1916 to 1963, and the South Shore, from 1903 to the present.

The South Shore (now a commuter line) remains one of the few interurbans still operating in the United States.

The Kankakee line had a shorter history of almost 20 years, from November 1907 to April 1927. Its sister line, the Joliet and Southern Traction Company, lasted even fewer years, from 1908 to 1923.

Within Kankakee and Bradley, the Chicago & Southern ran on tracks of the local trolley systems; north of Bradley, it had its own set of tracks, running parallel to and just east of the Illinois Central.

In northern Will County, the line veered to the east through Monee, Crete, Steger and Chicago Heights; it eventually reached its northern terminus at 79th and Halsted Street in Chicago.

Passengers headed downtown could then transfer to the city’s extensive trolley system.

Originally, the interurban line was intended to extend eastward from Kankakee to Lafayette, Ind.

In November 1905, when construction work on the Kankakee line was just getting underway, a company official told the Kankakee Gazette, “It is our intention now to begin work at once on the extension to Lafayette. … The Lafayette extension will be more of a benefit to Kankakee than the people of this city realize. … People will be attracted to Kankakee as purchasers from as far east as Fowler [Indiana].”

Unfortunately, the Lafayette extension was never built.

The lack of a Kankakee-Lafayette connection was noted in April 1908 by Chicago Tribune reporter Elliott Flower.

Describing his attempt to travel from Chicago to New York City using only interurban lines, Flower wrote that the first leg of his trip was made on the Chicago & Southern to Kankakee. “However,” he noted, “the connection between Kankakee and Lafayette now has to be made by steam road [the Big Four line], but once the Indiana system is reached, the problem becomes merely one of which way to go.” His eight-day journey covered 1,278 miles (939 on interurbans, and 339 on steam lines: the Kankakee-Lafayette leg and four other gaps between interurbans in New York State).

In its early years, the Kankakee interurban proved quite popular, with 2.8 million passengers carried in 1909, and 2.3 million in 1910. Most of these passengers rode the electric cars in the section between Crete and 79th Street — ridership on the section between Crete and Kankakee was much lighter.

“The KanKaKee Line was Chicago’s least-known interurban,” wrote James J. Buckley in a 1951 article published by the Central Electric Railfans’ Association, and although its story is an interesting one, it only proves how little need there was for most of its trackage from the day it was built. … Probably few interurbans carried less passengers than did the KanKaKee line on the 28-mile stretch between Crete to Kankakee. Frequently trainmen were alone on the cars on this run.”

Both the interurbans and Illinois Central trains made stops at a place called Tucker (also known as Indian Oaks). What was Tucker and where was it located?

Answer: Tucker was a small cluster of about 25 buildings east of the tracks at St. George Road. It was named for J. F. Tucker, general superintendent of the Illinois Central in the 1870s. Tucker had its own post office from 1875 until 1909.