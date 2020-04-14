Bradley village board pulls out of bike share program

BRADLEY — When the 2020 bike season concludes this fall, the rental bikes will be picked up from the two bike racks in Bradley and that will mark the end of the village’s participation in the Bike 609 program.

The Bradley Village Board announced at the conclusion of its meeting Monday that it would be ending its two-year Bike Share tenure. Bradley was the only municipality supporting two biking stations. With each bike station costing $9,000 annually, Bradley’s participation was costing village taxpayers $18,000 each year.

The board agenda had listed the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s request for a one-year renewal of the Zagster contract. Zagster is the company which provides the bikes and the automated biking stations in which residents can rent a bike through an app.

However, no one from the CVB was at the meeting. An official from the CVB stated last month they did not anticipate attending the meeting because the board already had all the information within its possession.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson had noted the board has several new trustees and they had questions regarding the bike program.

The administration noted during the meeting that the CVB had declined the invitation. Watson asked if any trustee would like to make a motion to extend the contract by an additional year. There was no motion made. After the meeting, Watson said the village will move on.

“The board wanted to hear from them. It’s sad. They are certainly welcomed to talk to us, but they have to step forward,” he said.

The Bike 609 program placed 50 bikes at a total of 11 bike stations throughout Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno. The program began in July 2018.

In addition to the municipalities, several organizations also help fund the program, each with $9,000 of financial support.