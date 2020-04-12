Herscher school employee tests positive

HERSCHER — A Herscher school district employee has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Rich Decman said.

Decman said he received the news on Sunday morning. He said he could not release any details.

The buildings will be closed until April 27 to all employees and the public.

“After these two weeks have expired, we will have our custodians return to work and they will thoroughly clean our buildings, adhering to the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control,” Decman said on the school’s Facebook page.

“Thank you for your understanding and hopefully we can get back to a normal routine as soon as possible.”