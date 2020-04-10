County alters public meetings protocol

The Kankakee County Board announced earlier this week that it has altered the protocol for all its public meetings to comply with the governor’s “stay-at-home” order.

As the public is advised to avoid attending any public gatherings, all county meetings are canceled until further notice, with the exception of the finance committee and full county board meetings. Only critical business will be conducted at these meetings and the public will not be allowed to attend in-person.

With the exception of the Board Chairman, all Board members will attend meetings remotely via Zoom Cloud Meeting video conferencing.

Public comment will be allowed, but requests must be made a day in advance. Those who wish to comment must call the administration office at 815-936-5514 prior to 4:30 p.m. the day before the meeting to be placed on the list of public commenters. You must leave your name, address and phone number and a summary of the issue.

During the public comment section of the meeting the following day, the person will be called and will be placed on speaker phone and broadcast to the board members attending via Zoom meeting.

The maximum allowed time for public comments — in total, not individual — remains at 15 minutes.

Kankakee County government livestreams its public meetings, which can be accessed online at k3county.net and choose the “Live” stream link in the middle of the page. Videos of prior meetings are posted on the county website as well.

As earlier announced, the County Administration Building remains closed to the general public. All essential business will be by appointment only. The public must call the department they need to conduct essential business in order to gain access to the building. No walk-up customers will be served.

