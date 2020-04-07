Splash Valley renovation moving forward

Renovation of the Splash Valley Aquatic Center has been taking place, and area residents will hopefully be able to once again enjoy the swim facility this summer.

The stay-at-home mandate from the state that Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently extended to April 30 could impact when public recreation returns to normal. Nonetheless, the Kankakee Valley Park District obtained permits from the state and Kankakee, and work is “well under way,” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director.

Leopardo Construction, of Hoffman Estates, is the construction contractor for the work now being done.

“Leopardo has been working diligently on the interior of the building cleaning above the ceilings, replacing the ceiling tiles, assessing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs,” Heitz said in an email to the Daily Journal. “They have completed the bathhouse ceiling and are working on procuring the supplies [and] equipment along with working with the plumbers and electricians for lighting and plumbing replacements.”

In addition, Heitz said Hamann Wager Excavating, of Chebanse, has removed the existing lazy river and is currently back-filling the void created. Hamann Wager is also removing existing shade structures and landscaping, and will be laying out and starting to excavate for new volleyball courts, pool deck, concession stand patios and other site upgrades.

“Maverick Pools has removed the existing non-working pumps, controllers and other pool equipment and is repairing and replacing existing piping in the pool-equipment building,” Heitz said. “IT has worked on phone and internet lines along with the new camera system.”

Roofing has also been completed on the building.

It was announced at a groundbreaking in November that the board was hoping for a Memorial Day weekend opening, but delays in the bidding process pushed the opening to mid-June. The measures taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus could cause a delay in the park opening this summer.

The facility at 1850 River Road in Kankakee was shuttered in 2015 when the lazy river was leaking thousands of gallons of water on a daily basis due to faulty construction. The contractor in charge of the original construction went out of business.

KVPD is investing $2 million to rehab out-of-order plumbing, mechanical and chemical systems, as well as refurbishing the three-slide water slide feature and removing the lazy river attraction.

The concession’s building, locker room and volleyball court areas are also being upgraded. In July 2018, the park board sold $2 million of government obligation bonds to renovate the park.

Splash Valley will be hiring approximately 75 seasonal employees to work at the facility. Those interested in applying can do so online through the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County’s workkankakee.org site.