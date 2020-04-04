KLASEY: Remembering the Redwood Inn

On May 12, 1974, Al and Jane Meyer had guests for Sunday dinner — 2,405 of them.

That Sunday was Mother’s Day, traditionally the busiest day of the year for restaurants, and the Meyers operated one of Kankakee’s most popular eating places, the Redwood Inn. For more than three decades — from 1964 to 1998 — more than 300,000 guests each year enjoyed smorgasbord (buffet-style) meals at the restaurant, located along Interstate 57 at the south edge of Kankakee.

Kankakee’s Redwood Inn was the fourth restaurant opened by William L. Thompson, a Paxton entrepreneur; the others were in Rantoul, Urbana and Danville. Thompson’s two sons-in-law, Al Meyer and Roger Wissmiller, became co-managers of the Kankakee location when it debuted on May 1, 1964.

Two factors, an interstate highway and a high school coach, influenced the choice of Kankakee as the new Redwood Inn location: At that time, Interstate 57 was completed only as far as Illinois 52 south of Kankakee, but was obviously going to bring a lot of traffic past the Redwood. The second factor was that Al Meyer was a native of Kankakee County. “I was coaching at that time,” he recalls, “and it seemed logical that I would be able to run one [the restaurant] here, because I knew quite a few people.”

In 1968, Meyer and Wissmiller purchased the Kankakee restaurant from their father-in-law; six years later, Al and Jane Meyer became the sole owners when they bought Roger Wissmiller’s share of the property.

Meyer noted that the restaurant, through its more than 30 years of operation, followed principles developed by his father-in-law: “Offer good food at the most reasonable price possible. Do this in a clean, enjoyable atmosphere and success will follow.”

The tradition of “good food” offered by the Redwood was due, in great part, to the first kitchen staff hired in 1964. “We got a lot of farm ladies to come and work at the Redwood,” recalls Jeff Berry, who rose from dishwasher to manager in his 27 years at the restaurant. “You had good, homemade food like potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw … these ladies took pride in what they did … it made our food taste very, very, very good.”

The variety and the quantity of food prepared by the Redwood cooks was astounding. For the Mother’s Day crowd in 1974, the kitchen turned out 900 pounds of fried chicken, 410 pounds of deep-fried shrimp, 520 pounds of roast beef and 290 pounds of baked ham. Some examples of salad quantities: 200 pounds of potato salad and 180 pounds of coleslaw. The restaurant’s bakers provided 1,000 loaves of bread, a variety of homemade pies and other dessert items.

Another factor in the popularity of the Redwood was its birthday dinner tradition: “On the day of your birthday,” proclaimed the restaurant’s newspaper advertisements, “we invite you to a free dinner at the Redwood Inn.”

Day in, day out, 363 days each year (the restaurant closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), an average of 50 guests claimed a free dinner. “It started out … as advertising,” said Meyer in a 1989 Journal business profile. “We had no idea what we were getting into.”

The “birthday person” seldom dined alone; he or she was usually accompanied by one or more paying customers. Meyer noted that giving away a dinner was “a good thing, because when the people left the Redwood, if the food was good and they were satisfied with that, and then they got a free meal on top of it, that really worked.”

The restaurant was a favorite with groups, such as the local Kiwanis and Zonta service clubs, and especially, with sports teams, from the Little League and local high schools to the college level, and even the pros. Teams from Kankakee Community College were regulars at the Redwood; so were University of Illinois basketball teams led by coach Lou Henson.

A highlight of Redwood lore was the day Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teammates ate there. On Oct. 24, 1989, the Bulls were heading to Champaign to play an exhibition game at the University of Illinois; they had arranged with Meyer to stop in Kankakee for an early dinner. The visit was scheduled for 3 p.m. (the restaurant normally closed between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.), so the team could have a private meal.

The players paid for their meals individually, since they were given a daily meal allowance by the team. Meyer remembered, “When Michael came up to pay, he pulled out a checkbook, but then Horace Grant … said he’d pay for Michael. … So we lost an opportunity of having a check written by Michael Jordan.”

Through the years, the Redwood Inn provided employment for many hundreds of local workers — especially high school and college students. Al and Jane Meyer forged a strong bond with their employees, many of whom worked at the Redwood Inn for 25 or more years. Meyer noted, “We were so blessed with the quality of people that we had, it was just amazing.”

Today, more than 20 years after Al and Jane Meyer sold the business and retired, they still get together periodically for a meal with a group of former Redwood workers.

“It’s good to be able to thank them and to sit and talk about the affection that people have for our relationship,” Meyer said.

The Redwood Inn fed many out-of-town guests over a period of more than 30 years. Another Kankakee restaurant which operated for over three decades was noted for attracting excursion groups, particularly from Chicago and its suburbs. What was the name of that popular restaurant?

Answer: Yesteryear, located in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house at 701 S. Harrison Avenue, served guests from 1953 to 1985. Today, the historic building, constructed in 1901 as a home for Mr. and Mrs. B. Harley Bradley, is owned by the nonprofit organization Wright in Kankakee. The restored home is open for tours.