Third death recorded in county

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Health Department announced a third death from the coronavirus disease on Friday.

Officials are not releasing information on the victim, which will be its policy moving forward, department administrator John Bevis said.

The first two deaths were announced via press releases that followed the advice of the Indiana Department of Public Health, Bevis said.

For the first time, officials announced that three people have recovered.

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the county’s total to 68.

They are a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s.

Positive cases are county wide.

The health department encourages you to continue taking precautions and practicing social distancing.