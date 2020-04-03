Kankakee Co. records 2 COVID-19 deaths

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County recorded its first coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, with two in one day.

A Kankakee woman in her 40s and a Bourbonnais man in his 80s died Thursday, according to the Kankakee County Health Department. Both had underlying health conditions. Their names were not released.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community members affected by this loss,” read a post on the health department’s Facebook page after the first death’s announcement. “We continue to work closely with our partners at the county EMA, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, and Riverside Healthcare to reduce the spread and impact of this virus and care for those affected. During this difficult time we continue to ask the community to take the necessary steps to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe.”

As of Thursday, there are now 57 confirmed cases in Kankakee County.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials say there are 7,695 known cases of the new coronavirus in the state and 157 deaths. The IDPH reports that more than 43,000 people have been tested.

The department reminded the community to continue to follow social distancing recommendations put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” mandate.

Kankakee County: 59 confirmed cases, 2 deaths

Iroquois County: 4 confirmed cases

Will County: 395 confirmed cases, 8 deaths

Livingston County: 6 confirmed cases

Grundy County: 6 confirmed cases

Ford County: 1 confirmed cases

Source: County health departments

Illinois Department of Public Health reminds the community to continue to follow social distancing recommendations put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" mandate, including the following:

• Staying home as much as possible

• Calling to check on family, neighbors, and older adults instead of visiting

• Checking with your provider about telehealth options if you feel ill

• Continuing to use proper hand hygiene

• Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing

• Most importantly, stay home if you are sick

Avoid the Emergency Department and other places you seek healthcare if you are not severely ill, unless your doctor advises otherwise. Stay home and keep healthcare access available for others with more severe illness, the department said.

Consult with your doctor if:

• You are experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or other cold or flu like symptoms that do not improve after three to four days. Use telephone, text, telemedicine or a patient portal to reach out rather than going to your doctor in person if possible.

• You are an older adult or have chronic health conditions of concern (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) and are exhibiting mild symptoms.