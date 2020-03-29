Plans remain in place for Iroquois County fair

The 86th annual Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair Association will be holding their 60th Anniversary at the Crescent City site on July 15–20.

While the current pandemic concerning the coronavirus is altering our normal way of life at this time and rightfully so, plans remain in place to have a very successful Fair.

Paul Ahlden, Fair President, encourages all of the exhibitors and youth to continue working on their projects. Livestock entries require daily care while some visual arts projects could be completed now. In addition to the E teaching at our schools, our fair projects can supplement the students’ educational opportunities.

The “Best Buy” season pass will remain at $15 and soon be available for purchase at any of our area financial institutions.

The ever popular demolition derby, Queen and talent shows, rodeo and special concert featuring Jason Pritchett followed by spectacular fireworks along with a fantastic draft horse show and tractor pull will be featured at the 2020 annual event. The Fine Arts Building will offer amazing array of projects, the commercial buildings will be filled with products from local businesses and vendors and don’t forget the “Fair Food” the wonderfully flavored, savory “Fair Food”, the 2020 Iroquois County Fair will have something for everyone.

When the regulations of today subside; the joy of tomorrow will bring family and community together at the 60th annual Iroquois County Fair in Crescent City, Illinois. Please put July 15-20 on your calendar and join us in celebrating the achievements of our youth, the next generation, and the growth of the Fair.