6 coronavirus cases at Shapiro Developmental Center

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County officials reported Friday that six of the 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county were from a long-term care facility.

The Daily Journal learned those six cases came from Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. Three are residents at the facility.

Employees were informed Friday morning of the cases by the facility’s director, Lynn Gund.

While Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said his department isn’t at liberty to identify the locations where cases are being investigated, he did say residents should act as if it’s present anywhere they are.

“We all must assume it’s present and follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” he said.