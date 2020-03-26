Local teachers cope with school closures

Je-Neir Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Handley can see the school where she works from the front window of her Momence home; lately, the sight has been a difficult reminder of where she wishes she could be.

“It’s very frustrating to see [the school] and not be able to go there,” she said.

Handley, like other teachers across Kankakee County and statewide, has been adjusting to instructing students remotely during mandatory school closures. Take-home learning materials and online platforms like Google Classroom have temporarily taken the place of in-person learning.

Handley said it is “hard to turn your brain off” when it comes to teaching. Although e-learning efforts are on hold from March 23-27 for spring break, she finds that her mind is still with her students.

“I would love to go back to school tomorrow, but I want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing, and ultimately, keeping our kids safe is the No.1 priority,” Handley said.

April 8 is the tentative date Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said schools could reopen, but many educators worry about meeting the needs of students in the long term if closures are extended for additional weeks or months.

Handley said she is concerned for students who do not have the technology at home to support e-learning as well as those who might have a hard time away from the structure and socialization that school provides.

“The few kids that I haven’t gotten a hold of, those are the ones that I worry about,” she said. “Not so much the ones that are sending me pictures and messaging me. I know that they’re fine, but I’m not sure about the others.”

Linda Jasmin, a reading specialist at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, said she is concerned that the longer students spend out of school, the more they will miss out on, like building in-person connections and making memories with friends.

“We’ve really preached to the kids about having authentic relationships that aren’t just through your phone and messages and Snapchat, and here we are probably going to be at a place where we’re using technology to maintain those relationships,” she said.

Jasmin said she is also concerned for high school students who have to take SATs, those who want to pick and tour a college and those in sports and music programs who were hoping to pique the interest of college recruiters this year.

“It’s not a great situation, but I think what our job as teachers is that we always learn new things and keep up to date on things,” Jasmin said. “This is really putting us to the test, and I think that as always, for whatever it’s worth, teachers rise above and make the most of it.”

Many teachers have been taking extra steps to encourage students to keep up with their studies, such as streaming videos of themselves reading books or driving by homes flashing inspirational signs.

During the week of spring break, Bradley West fifth-grade teacher Darci Mills posted 10 educational questions per day on the Remind app, and she left prizes at the doorsteps of the students who submitted the correct answers first.

“It was just something fun to get them motivated and excited,” she said.

Mills has also been reaching out to parents to let them know they are not alone if they are struggling to keep their children engaged in educational activities. She said she has been talking to parents about motivational tactics, like reading a book that’s been made into a movie with the promise of movie night after the book is read.

“I think going forward as a whole, our district will be a little more proactive in getting ready for something like this,” Mills said. “I don’t think anybody really thought this was ever going to happen. It’s just very surreal.”

When school closures happened, Bradley Central students were close to their yearbook deadline. The yearbook adviser, eighth-grade science teacher Mary Sharp, finished the last 25 percent of the book at home.

“We left out a lot of captioning on pictures because that’s what the kids always did,” she said.

Sharp said she didn’t mind finishing the book, but she hopes schools can reopen again before the end of the school year, as eighth grade is a special time for students with a dance and year-end activities to look forward to.

“I think it was the right decision [to close schools], but I think I speak for a lot of my, especially eighth-grade teacher friends, we know what the kids are missing,” Sharp said.

When students get an unexpected snow day, it’s often fun for them, but the uncertainty surrounding these weeks away from school have made some students and teachers alike feel uneasy, Sharp said.

“I’ve had several kids reach out to me and say, ‘I really miss school right now,’” Sharp said. “I got back to them and said, ‘I do, too.’”

“We’ve really preached to the kids about having authentic relationships that aren’t just through your phone and messages and Snapchat, and here we are probably going to be at a place where we’re using technology to maintain those relationships."

— Linda Jasmin, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School