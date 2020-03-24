Blain’s Farm & Fleet remains open as 'essential retailer'

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Blain’s Farm & Fleet stores will remain open to serve their neighbors as long as they are able, as their stores provide products and services that are essential to the agriculture community, according to a news release from the company. However, it is modifying its store hours to allow associates more time to restock and thoroughly clean all areas of the store.

The location at 1811 N. IL-50 in Bourbonnais will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet sells agricultural essentials such as animal feed, livestock pharmaceutical treatments and vaccines, animal preventive care and supplements, and essential animal care supplies. In addition, the Midwest-based retailer offers items that are necessary for the preparation and planting of fields, and for the tending of livestock pastures and pens, such as tractor implements, tillage, agricultural machinery repair parts, agricultural herbicides, tractor oils, fluids and components, as well as fencing, fence posts and gates.

“We are mindful of the responsibility that we have to our neighbors and especially to our agricultural community,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet. “In these first full days of spring, it is more important than ever that farmers be able to get the things they need to be able to prepare and plant their fields and to care for their animals.”

Blain’s Farm & Fleet’s drive-thru service will be available. Customers can place an order via the Blain’s Farm & Fleet App or at FarmandFleet.com and pay online. A notice will be sent within two hours or less when the order is ready. Customers can then drive up, show an ID and the Blain’s Farm & Fleet associates will load up their vehicle. Customers do not need to get out of the vehicle or to even open their window — the associate will leave their receipt in the back of the vehicle with the order.