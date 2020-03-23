Employees, visitors will be screen for temperature at courthouse, public safety center

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Courthouse and Timothy F. Bukowski Public Safety Center will remain open to the public, however, precautionary measures are being put in place.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Coroner Bob Gessner announced Sunday that all employees and visitors at both locations will be screened for temperatures prior to admittance.

While most active court cases have been continued until after April 17, there are still active courtrooms managing specific hearings and emergency matters.

“A corrections officer will be posted at the entrance to the courthouse to take every employee/visitor’s temperature prior to entering,” Downey said.

“We are making every effort to eliminate exposures while allowing for essential and necessary courthouse business to be conducted during these unprecedented times,” he said. “I encourage everyone entering the courthouse to remain patient and understanding while we work to maintain everyone’s health and safety.”

The public safety center, located at 3000 South Justice Way in Kankakee, will still be available to the public during regular business hours. Sworn deputies and corrections staff will continue to all three shifts as usual.

“At this point, I think we have to make every effort to eliminate any potential chances of spreading the virus,” Downey said. “With the governor’s recent proclamation temporarily closing the state excluding essential services, I think it only makes sense that we follow suit by verifying the well-being of our employees and visitors coming in and out of our buildings.”

Those with questions or concerns may call the Sheriff’s administration at 815-802-7100 or the coroner’s office at 815-802-7190.