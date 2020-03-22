Symphony postpones, cancels events

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Several events for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra and affiliated groups have been canceled or postponed as a result of coronavirus concerns.

The orchestra’s planned April 4 concert, “Dance Classics,” scheduled to be performed at the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University has been postponed. Lynn Ahlden, president of the symphony board, said no date has yet been set for a makeup concert as the Olivet campus continues to be closed.

The Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra’s April 26 concert at Larsen Fine Arts Center, part of the youth symphony’s 20th season, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The annual fundraising raffle held in conjunction with the concert has also been canceled.

Barbara Schwark, co-chair of the youth symphony committee, said the group is still hopeful of rescheduling the Sounds of Celebration at the Majestic, which was scheduled to take place in March. The group hopes to hold the event in October. That event showcases the talents of the young musicians, playing in solos or ensembles. Schwark said 160 tickets had already been sold for it.

The KVSO Women’s Guild, which annually supports the symphony through fundraisers, has made changes to two events. First, a fundraising prom for adults with the Silhouettes set for April 25 at the Kankakee Country Club has been canceled. Jane Veers, chair of the Women’s Guild, said she hopes the event can be held in 2021.

A Symphony of Style fashion show, which had been set for May 14 at the Kankakee Country Club, has been rescheduled for Sept. 17. No tickets had yet been sold for either event.

Veers said the cancellations and postponements will mean a loss of revenue for the arts and encourages supporters to make contributions to the organizations. To learn more, visit kvso.org or kvyso.com.