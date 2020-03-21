Recorder's office remains open

With the coronavirus on the minds of nearly every citizen due to the effects it is having, nearly every public office has made some modification in terms of service.

The Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds is no different.

The office will remain open with some service modifications to adhere to the COVID-19 recommendations, said county recorder Lori Gadbois.

Starting Monday, the following procedures will be in effect to visitors to the office on the second floor of the Kankakee County administrative building, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Access to the building is only available through the main door on East Court Street. People are encouraged to call 815-937-2980 before arriving so staff knows what services are needed: document recording, forms or searching and when arrival time is anticipated.

Next, access throughout the building is now limited, if other services are needed from other departments. Customers are advised to call those departments prior to arrival as well.

Gadbois said the office door will be closed and locked as the number of people who can be in the office at one time will be limited, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing.

“We will make every attempt to assist you with the information you need tor record your documents in a timely fashion,” Gadbois said. “Please, be patient with the staff, this will be new for us as it is for you.”

The office hours remain the same: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a closed lunch hour of 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.