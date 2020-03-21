K-12 school closures extended; tentative return date set for April 8

All K-12 schools in Illinois will remain closed until at least April 7, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest address on statewide coronavirus precautions.

Pritzker announced Friday afternoon that he is extending the tentative date students can return to physical classrooms from March 31 to April 8.

The Illinois State Board of Education has indicated that days missed during these mandated closures will count as “act of God” days, meaning students will not have to make them up at the end of the school year.

Gregg Murphy, Superintendent of the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education, said school districts across the region have been working directly with families to determine how to serve the needs of students during an extended school closure.

This has included preparing e-learning plans to teach students at a distance and offering free breakfast and lunch programs.

“Immediately our thoughts are toward impacts on students, and right now I see our schools thinking in terms of, ‘How do we allow students to continue to promote to the next grade or graduate from high school?’” he said. “We are seeing our districts being creative and proactive so we can continue educational momentum for those students, and continue to allow those students to move to the next level.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to trying to teach students outside of the resources of physical classrooms, he said. E-learning strategies vary widely from district to district.

So far, the ISBE has asked for e-learning lessons to be enrichment-based and not count toward actual grades, but an extended closure means that likely will change.

Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters said the district has been developing its version of an e-learning program, called Learning Anywhere, Anytime, for the past two years. District 111 administrators and the Kankakee Federation of Teachers are collaborating on plans for what the rest of the school year might look like if closures extend past April 8, she said.

“We know that it’s possible that we will return, but we also want to be prepared for the possibility of not returning,” Walters said.

Some of the topics they are working through include reaching students who are unresponsive to teachers online, making sure students receive technology support, delivering materials to students and keeping all district staff members working, even if it’s in a different way.

“People think because we’re not in a school building you don’t need the same staff members, but the way we see it the whole community is now our school,” Walters said. “We’ll need more staff members to communicate with families and students.”

Walters said the district plans to assign additional staff to check on how high school seniors are doing through this process.

“I’m really concerned about senioritis,” she said. “It’s one thing with senioritis if you have to come into the walls of the building. It’s another thing when you’re senioritis is in your home when you have a little more comfort and you may be tempted to play games or do other things instead of your work.”

Bradley Elementary School District 61 Superintendent Scott Goselin said the district plans to continue providing grab-and-go meals and creating as many opportunities as possible for students to engage in their at-home assignments. Administrators will also be having discussions on how to proceed if the closures extend beyond April 8.

“I’m glad to hear it’s only going to be one week of an extension as of right now,” he said.

Murphy said he hopes people will feel the same pride he does when seeing how district administrators and teachers are responding to this unprecedented situation in a professional manner.

“We think of ourselves in Central Illinois as having a small-town mindset in many ways, and we are seeing that right now as different people step up and contribute to help support our schools, our students, our families,” he said. “That’s nice to see.”