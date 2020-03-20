Courts cancel next week's calls for jury duty

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County residents summoned for jury duty for the week of March 23 need not report to the courthouse, county officials say.

The announcement is in response to the 21st Judicial Circuit’s Order amending courthouse guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Court officials stress this announcement applies only to the week of March 25 and that they will continue to monitor the situation before making a decision on future jury weeks.

All traffic, misdemeanor and felony cases on the docket through April 17 will be continued to a later date, with the exception of “essential” cases, which are defined as initial and second-look bail hearings, arraignments, victim orders of protection, emergency motions, medical recognizance hearings, juvenile detention hearings/proceedings involving juveniles in custody, shelter care hearings, mental health hearings, release on recognizance motions, continuation of subpoenas, proceedings involving in-custody defendants (which includes jury trials unless continued on defendant’s motion), Saturday/holiday morning bond call hearings, and statutory summary suspension hearings.

Prosecutors will contact defense attorneys in advance of the trial date to determine its status.

If no trials are anticipated, the state’s attorney’s office will notify the Chief Judge’s Office and Jury Commission so that they may take whatever steps they deem appropriate regarding jury service.

Access to the state’s attorney’s offices on the 3 rd floor of the Courthouse (450 E. Court St., Kankakee) and the sixth floor of the County Building (189 E. Court St., Kankakee) is limited to state’s attorney personnel.

No walk-in appointments will be allowed at either location. Anyone wishing to set an appointment with a member of the state’s attorney’s office will need to contact us via phone or email to schedule same. Members of the public may contact the state’s Attorney’s Office at 815-936-5800 or JRowe@K3County.net to inquire about scheduling.