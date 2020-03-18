Online services allow patrons to connect with closed libraries

Though restrictions on gatherings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have led to the closure of local libraries through the end of the month, their staffs say that doesn’t mean you can’t stay connected to the services they offer.

“We did not make the decision to close the library lightly,” Bourbonnais Library Board President David Stejkowski said on the library’s Facebook page. “We always strive to be leaders in our community. Sometimes being a leader means protecting our staff and the public at large. This is one of those times.”

That sentiment has been shared by many libraries throughout the area. Also shared by local libraries is the desire to keep their patrons virtually connected during the closures.

Here’s a look at how local libraries are handling the mandated restrictions and what services are still available to patrons:

Kankakee Public Library

The library is closed until March 30 and tentatively planning to reopen at 9 a.m. March 31, however, the situation is fluid and an extension of this closing may be necessary.

For those who have materials currently checked out, fines will not be incurred. Renewals will be automatic and the materials can be returned upon reopening of the library.

All programming, meetings and rentals are postponed during the closing period.

While closed, the library will continue to offer several services via its website that can be accessed with a Kankakee Public Library card. Kanopy provides free TV shows and movies for kids and adults. Overdrive and eRead allow patrons to check out digital books.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

The library will be closed until March 31, with staff hoping for an April 1 re-opening. Due dates for all checked-out materials has been extended to April 7.

You will still be able to check out ebooks through dlil.overdrive.com.

Bourbonnais Public Library

No fines will be charged on checked-out materials while the library remains closed until March 31.

Go to www.bourbonnaislibrary.org/online-resources/download for available apps to download.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

The library is closed through March 31, and all library programs have been suspended till further notice.

All items due for return should be deposited in the outside book drop on the south side of the building. Due dates for print and non-print materials have been extended to May 1.

Digital collections are still available to patrons through Overdrive and Axis 360.

<strong>Momence’s Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

The library is closed until March 30 and all events have been canceled. The library has asked its patrons to not return items to the dropbox, saying any late fees will be waived.

The library’s public Wi-Fi will continue to be operational and it is accessible from the street. Anyone in need of internet access is encouraged to use it.

There is a collection of eBooks and audiobooks available through the library’s Axis360 app. Instructions for use are at momencelibrary.org.

<strong>Limestone Township Public Library</strong>

The library is closed until further notice, but you can limestonelibrary.org for e-resources.

They will stop all charging of overdue fines and waive existing fines. All due dates have been extended through April 7

<strong>Peotone Public Library District</strong>

The district is closed through March 31 and tentatively set to reopen on April 1.

The Peotone and Monee book drops are open for returns, but due dates will be extended until April 7 and no fines will be accrued.

Go to the resources page on peotonelibrary.org to download or stream books, audiobooks, magazines and movies.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

The library is closed through March 30 and all library programs and meeting room bookings are canceled. If you have items checked out, the due dates will be extended until the library reopens. All fines accrued during this time will be waived. Go to www.ccld.org/ for online resources.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

The library is closed through March 31 and due dates of checked-out materials are now May 1.

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library</strong>

The library is closed through March 30 and plans to reopen March 31.