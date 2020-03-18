Local schools provide free lunches during closures

In light of state-mandated school closures extending to at least March 30, many local school districts will be offering free meals to students leading up to spring break and the following Monday.

<strong>Bradley Elementary School District 61:</strong> Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for all District 61 students from 8 to 10 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday and on March 30 at Bradley Central.

<strong>Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53:</strong> Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for any student under age 18 who lives in the district’s bounds from 8 to 11 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday at Alan Shepard School.

<strong>Kankakee School District 111:</strong> All school cafeterias will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Food will be provided from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and on March 30 at four community locations: Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High, Kennedy Middle School and Lincoln Cultural Center. Additional food items will be distributed Friday for over spring break.

<strong>Momence Community Unit School District 1:</strong> Will provide grab-and-go meals at each school for in-town students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Friday and on March 30. Buses will also deliver meals during those times, both door-to-door and at group stop locations on their regular routes.

<strong>Herscher Community Unit School District 2:</strong> Will provide grab-and-go lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the rest of this week and March 30 at Bonfield Grade School, Limestone Middle School and Herscher High School.

<strong>St. Anne Community Consolidated School District 256:</strong> Will serve students grab-and-go breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the rest of this week until Friday and March 30 at St. Anne Grade School and St. Anne Community High School.

<strong>Pembroke School District 259:</strong> Will provide students with two meals from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday this week at the Pembroke Public Library. Meals will be provided next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the same time and location.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307:</strong> Will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to District 307 and St. George students from 8 to 10 a.m. the rest of this week until Friday and March 30. Students can pick up the meals in the circle drive on North Street and must present their student IDs.