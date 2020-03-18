Community Calendar: March 18, 2020

April 10 through June

The Crescent City Historical Society will present “The History of Model Trains,” upstairs at Crescent City’s City Hall, 400 Main St. (Route 24). Those who have problems climbing stairs may request items be brought down to the ground floor area. Info. 815-683-2658.

Tuesday, April 14

Pickleball Open Gym, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person. If you love tennis, you'll love Pickleball.

Needlework Group, 1-2 p.m., Momence Library. Weekly Needlework Group meets to work on their own individual projects in areas such as knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc., or learn a new skill from others.

Walk With Deb, 9:30-10 a.m., Bradley Library. A free, low-impact exercise class for those age 55 and up using Leslie Sansone's DVDs to exercise legs and keep fit.

Tuesday Night Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Momence Library (Edward Chipman Public Library). Monthly discussion of books. Meets second Tuesday of each month.

Wednesday, April 15

Kankakee SLAA Group (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous) is a 12 Step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. A place to talk. No dues or fees. 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. kankakeeslaa@gmail.com.

Thursday, April 16

Customer Service Seminar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. Learn best practices in customer service from internationally-recognized speaker, trainer and author, David Aaker. The fee is $25 for members of the Manteno or Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and $45 for non-chamber members. Sign up at 815-351-9068.

Friday, April 17

Homeschool Skate, 1 p.m., Ice Valley Center Ice Arena, $5 per person. Skating event for homeschool families.

Kids Art Workshop, 6 p.m., $15, Northfield Square. Class for ages 4-8. Use the mall's Kansai entrance. Class by Community Arts Council.

Saturday, April 18

Free Breakfast, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., The Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Breakfast is served for those in need of a meal.

Monday, April 20

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Tuesday, April 21

Home Run Derby, 6-8 p.m., River Road Softball Complex Field Number 2, 1895 River Road, Kankakee, $10 per person. For ages 16 and up. Register by April 17. Derby Rules: Single elimination tournament, each player will be paired up against another hitter, every hitter gets two minutes, no timeouts, every hitter must provide their own pitcher, participants must help snag balls. To register call 815-939-1311.

Pickleball Open Gym, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person. If you love tennis, you'll love Pickleball.

Needlework Group, 1-2 p.m., Momence Library. Weekly Needlework Group meets to work on their own individual projects in areas such as knitting, crocheting, quilting, etc., or learn a new skill from others.

Walk With Deb, 9:30-10 a.m., Bradley Library. A free, low-impact exercise class for those age 55 and up using Leslie Sansone's DVDs to exercise legs and keep fit.Tuesday Night Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Momence Library (Edward Chipman Public Library). Monthly discussion of books. Meets second Tuesday of each month.

Craft Club for Kids, 6 p.m., Momence Library, Free. Draw, paint and upcycle everyday items into interesting creations. For grades 1-8.

Wednesday, April 22

Sing-a-long and Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon, Momence Library. Free. Time for young children to sing-a-long and then hear a story from Mother Goose.

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Kankakee SLAA Group (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous) is a 12 Step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. A place to talk. No dues or fees. 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. kankakeeslaa@gmail.com.

Thursday, April 23

Lecture Series - Tallgrass Prairie Restoration Effects on Snake Communities, free lecture, 7 p.m., Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Welcome Center, 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington. Speaker will be Grace Wu, a master's degree student at the University of Illinois. Grace has spent the last two years studying snake populations at Midewin and the possible effects to them from the ongoing restoration activities. Hear her findings and learn more about the abundance and diversity of the snake species within Midewin's 3,000 acres of restoration. Lectures begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., space is limited, registration required, 815-423-6370 or e-mail sm.fs.midewin_rsvp@usda.gov.

Saturday, April 24

Homeschool Open Gym, 1-3 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person. Fitness and fun for homeschool families. Try floor hockey, floor scooters basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Toys available for younger tots too.

Youth Art Class, 6 p.m., $20, Northfield Square. Class for ages 12-16. Use the mall's Kansai entrance. Class by Community Arts Council.

Saturday, April 25

The Thrill of the Putt, fundraiser for a new roof on the Manteno Historical Society building, noon-7 p.m., 12 different local businesses are participating in this progressive putt-putt golf tournament for those age 21 and older; $20 per person, talent not required. Start at Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno. Register at manteno.chambermaster.com/events

Free Breakfast, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., The Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Breakfast is served for those in need of a meal.

Keep Calm and Shred It, free paper shredding, 10 a.m.-noon, People's Bank, 68 N. Oak St., Manteno. Opportunity to shred the excess paperwork cluttering your space. Bring any old paperwork you would like Mobile Document Destruction to securely shred and destroy.

Tuesday, April 28

Pickleball Open Gym, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person. If you love tennis, you'll love Pickleball.

Wednesday, April 29

Sing-a-long and Storytime, 11 a.m.-noon, Momence Library. Free. Time for young children to sing-a-long and then hear a story from Mother Goose.

Kankakee SLAA Group (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous) is a 12 Step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. A place to talk. No dues or fees. 7 p.m., Kankakee Library. Info. kankakeeslaa@gmail.com.

Trivia Night to benefit Prairie State Legal Services, 6 p.m. doors open, even starts promptly at 6:30 p.m., Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. $10 per person, $50 for a team of up to 6 people. Prairie State Legal Services is the local legal aid provider for Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Register: 815-935-2750 or e-mail ksnyder@pslegal.org.

Saturday, May 2

Free Breakfast, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., The Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Breakfast is served for those in need of a meal.

Monday, May 4

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Friday, May 8

Homeschool Open Gym, 1-3 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $5 per person. Fitness and fun for homeschool families. Try floor hockey, floor scooters basketball, volleyball and pickleball. Toys available for younger tots too.

Saturday, May 9

Free Breakfast, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., The Free Christian Center, 111 E. Oak St., Kankakee. Breakfast is served for those in need of a meal.

Wednesday, May 13

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Tuesday, May 19

Craft Club for Kids, 6 p.m., Momence Library, Free. Draw, paint and upcycle everday items into interesting creations. For grades 1-8.