Manteno police make temporary changes in procedures

MANTENO — Manteno police will be doing some things differently in response to the coronavirus.Manteno Chief Al Swinford said the department will follow recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We want to be clear that we will always respond in person when needed,” Swinford said.

For the next few weeks, there will be no hand shakes and officers will try to keep social distance as much as they can.

When feasible, officers will be making phone calls when people want to report something to us instead of showing up in person — for example, property crimes, general information, etc.

If needed, offices will wear protective gear, masks and gloves, but not routinely.

The department will still be working normal shifts and responding to emergency/911 situations and calls.

