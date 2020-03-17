Larry Power Road overpass project to start soon

BOURBONNAIS — Work is expected to begin later this month or at the beginning of April on the Larry Power Road overpass in Bourbonnais, Mayor Paul Schore announced at Monday’s village board meeting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation project will see the replacement of the current overpass. The $3.8 million project includes a new two-lane bridge that will contain a sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as lighting.

Federal and state funding will cover a significant majority of the project, but Bourbonnais will pay $69,000 to install lights.

Weather-permitting, the project will run through November with some work carrying over into 2021, Schore said.

Schore also gave an update on the current St. George Road overpass work. The $5.4 million project, which began in April 2019, is set to be completed by late spring or early summer.

<strong>Chicago Bears</strong>

The Bears might not be holding training camp in Bourbonnais any longer, but you can still get a piece of the action. At Monday’s meeting, trustees approved declaring banners the village put on light poles during the team’s time here as surplus.

The village will sell the banners at a price of $15 for vinyl and $30 for fabric. There are 181 banners to be sold and proceeds will go to the 1837 Log School Restoration Project.

The NFL team announced in January that it was move its training camp to Halas Hall starting in 2020.

<strong>Salons and tattoos</strong>

Trustees also passed an ordinance that will allow personal care businesses, such as hair salons and spas, to offer tattoos on a limited basis.

The area where the service is offered can only take up 25 percent of the business, Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said.