Will County sees first coronavirus case

JOLIET — A 54-year-old man has been reported as being the first case of coronavirus in Will County, the Illinois Department of Public Health stated. Will County shares its southern border with Kankakee County.

In a news release, IDPH officials said the man is currently isolated in the hospital. The release did not include the name of the individual or his city of residence, nor did it identify the hospital.

The Will County Health Department said if someone believes they have been exposed to the coronavirus, they should isolate themselves and monitor their symptoms. This monitoring means taking their temperature three times a day to check for fever, along with watching for other symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath. You should contact your health-care provider via phone instead of going to the office.