Precautions being taken for voters in primary election

KANKAKEE — Despite the growing list of cancellations amid coronavirus concerns, Tuesday’s primary election will go on as planned in Illinois. But, local election officials say, many precautions will be in place to minimize the risk of exposure to coronavirus at polling places.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said election judges at polling places will provide hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes to voters. Also, judges have been instructed to regularly wipe down pollbooks, voting booths and touch-screen voting devices.

“If voters want to, they can also use their own black pen to vote,” he said.

All polling locations will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Hendrickson suggested voters visit their polling place during the slower times of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting still is available, with voters able to cast a ballot until 7 p.m. today at the Kankakee County Clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee.

As of Wednesday, 1,700 voters had taken advantage of early voting in Kankakee County. After Sunday’s early voting hours, that number had jumped to more than 2,800. That surpasses the 2016 early voting total, with another day of early voting to go.

“I’m sure COVID-19 is a factor, but won’t know for sure until we see the numbers on Tuesday,” Hendrickson said.

Voters with questions may contact the clerk’s office at 815-937-2990.

Tuesday's primary election features a few contested races for elected office as well as several referendum questions for voters in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Referendum questions

• Expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District and its taxing authority

• Establishment of the Conservancy District of Iroquois County and its taxing authority

• Allowing the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana in Grant Park

• Allowing the Village of Bradley to grant property tax relief by increasing the village's sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 7.25 percent

• Allowing the fire protection districts of Bourbonnais, Limestone and Grant Park to increase fire district tax levy to fund upgrades for fire and ambulance services

Contested primary races

Also on the Kankakee County ballot are contested primary races for the Republican Party nominee for Kankakee County auditor, Democratic Party nominee for 79th Illinois House district and Democratic Party nominee for the 40th Illinois Senate district.