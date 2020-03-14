2020 Chocolate Tour raised $10,000 for Bourbonnais programs

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais must have a serious sweet tooth. It was announced this week that the annual Chocolate Tour, which was held in the village on Feb. 1, raised $10,000. Sponsored by the village and Bourbonnais Township Park District, the event attracted 350 people who explored 40 businesses while enjoying chocolate treats at each location.

“It was another wonderful winter event and we couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “Its success is a result of the community here — residents, businesses and visitors — who have embraced and continue to support this event. We are already looking forward to next year.”

Next year’s tour will be Saturday, Feb. 6.

“The BTPD is thrilled to be a part of this successful event,” Bourbonnais Township Park District Executive Director Hollice Clark said. “We love the opportunity to showcase some of the fantastic businesses in our community while having a fun-filled day indulging in chocolate. It’s a win-win for all. We can’t wait for year five.”

The village of Bourbonnais will donate its 2020 proceeds to the restoration of the 1837 log schoolhouse, which will be located on Stratford Drive East next to the George LeTourneau historic museum.

Meanwhile, Bourbonnais Township Park District will use its funds to create new programs for children and family-focused events at Perry Farm Park.

Proceeds from the 2017 and 2018 Chocolate Tour events — $1,425 and $7,375, respectively — benefited the Event and Skate Plaza.

The 2019 proceeds of $11,550 are currently benefiting facility improvements and new programming at the Children’s Safety Center.