Farm Bureau cancels Kids Day farm event

What would have been Kankakee County Farm Bureau’s 20th annual Kids Day at the Farm event on Wednesday and Thursday has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Lisa Habeeb, agriculture literacy coordinator, said the organization decided to cancel the event because several visiting schools had indicated they would not attend or were contemplating not attending in response to the coronavirus.

The event would have hosted more than 1,200 fourth-grade students from 53 classrooms, including across Kankakee County and four additional adopted classrooms in Cook County, at the Northfield Square Mall in Bradley.

Habeeb said this is only the second time the organization has had to cancel the event; the one other time was about seven years ago due to a snowstorm.

She said the event would not be rescheduled, but the organization looks forward to hosting the 20th annual event in 2021.

“I hope next year things will be normal again,” Habeeb said.

Because many of the volunteers for the event are farmers, it would be too difficult to reschedule, she said.