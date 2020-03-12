Virus brings changes to area schools

The Coronavirus has brought changes to area schools for the coming days.

Here are some key changes:

- Kankakee Community College will be extending its spring break by one week. Students are not return to the campus until March 22.

- <span id="docs-internal-guid-e263c76b-7fff-f1ad-44d0-82bb1423d3fa"><span>Olivet Nazarene University is moving classes containing more than 60 students to an online format or splitting the classes into multiple, smaller sections. The university has also canceled chapel services until further notice.</span></span>

<span><span>- Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School will have a half-day Friday and close school at 11 a.m. Classes will resume next week.</span></span>

<span><span>- Other local school districts including Kankakee School District 111, <span id="docs-internal-guid-949b5cdc-7fff-afdb-7008-0305869afe66"><span>Manteno Community Unit School District 5 and <span id="docs-internal-guid-ca083e18-7fff-2d1d-988c-2f1ce585cfbc"><span>Momence Community Unit School District 1 are remaining open and focusing on cleaning and prevention efforts.</span></span></span></span></span></span>