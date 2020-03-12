KCCSI closes dining centers, ceases senior center activities

KANKAKEE — The senior citizen lunch programs at four Kankakee County sites have been suspended, making them the latest precautionary action connected with the coronavirus.

Kankakee County Community Services Inc., announced this morning the daily programs at the KCCSI location at 657 E. Court St., Kankakee, and 4019 S. Wheeler Road, Pembroke Township, have been halted, said executive director Vincent Clark.

The suspension takes place today and will remain suspended until April 30. KCCSI received this direction during a state conference call Wednesday.

Those gaining meals through the program can order meals and pick them up at the sites. Meals will be limited to take-out, based on pre-orders. Meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Tuesday program in Limestone Township and the Wednesday lunch program in Sun River Terrace have also been suspended.

The Kankakee and Pembroke sites serve about 50 meals a day. In Limestone Township, 25 meals are served and in Sun River Terrace, about 30 meals are served once a week.

Paula Wells, KCCSI’s executive nutrition director, said the dining program is for those age 60 and older.

“This program is serving the most vulnerable population” in terms of nutrition, Wells said. “We want them to continue getting nutritious meals.”

Wells noted this makes the first time the program has been suspended.

Meals of Wheels will continue its delivery. Meals on Wheels delivers about 200 meals daily Monday through Friday.

Clark noted all activities at the senior centers have been suspended.