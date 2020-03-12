Gessner, Pentuic honored for years of service

KANKAKEE — Longtime Kankakee County employees Robert Gessner and Ed Pentuic were honored for their years of service by the Kankakee County Board during its meeting this week.

Gessner, the coroner, was feted for his 35 years of service, and Pentuic, a public defender, marked 25 years. Pentuic previously worked in the prosecutor’s office. Both were given certificates of appreciation.

“I’d like to personally thank Bob as both a dedicated public servant and someone who takes his job very seriously,” said Andy Wheeler, board chairman. “... He’s making sure he sees the least amount of people, especially to overdoses, teen DUI and stuff like that.”

Gessner was in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, while Pentuic was at work.

“We’d just like to say thanks to Ed for the state’s attorney’s office, and now he’s over at the PD’s office,” Wheeler said. “We appreciate all you’ve done for us.”

<strong>Lobbyist agreement extended</strong>

The board also extended its agreement with Alfred G. Ronan, a lobbyist, at a cost of $5,000 per month. The agreement is extended until Nov. 30.

Ronan helped secure state funding for the road work on Illinois Route 50 at the new CSL Behring intersection and work on Armour Road at the four-way stop just west of Route 50, according to county officials.

“It’s nice to have somebody who has known Gov. Pritzker, the senate president at the time and, obviously, the speaker of the house,” Wheeler said. “... We need our issues in front of all parts of the Legislature.”

<strong>Chairman supports 3rd airport</strong>

The board also approved a resolution for Wheeler to issue a letter of support of the long-proposed South Suburban Airport near Peotone.

“I do think [the airport] is going to happen,” said Wheeler after the meeting. “It’s just a matter of the will and the timing for it. The state is committed to building the access to it, and the state has quietly acquired 90 percent of the land.”

If the airport comes to fruition, Wheeler says it will probably be used more for air cargo.

“It’s not passenger service,” he said. “It’s mainly freight, and you make a lot of money off that for [landing] fees.”