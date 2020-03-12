Board authorizes mural for downtown Kankakee

cbreach@daily-journal.com

KANKAKEE — New public artwork will be coming to downtown Kankakee.

The Kankakee County Board unanimously agreed to a resolution at its meeting Tuesday, authorizing an agreement with the Kankakee Development Corporation for a county mural.

The public artwork will be displayed on the south-facing wall of the building at 135 N. Schuyler Ave. as part of the KDC’s mural program, which the resolution says was established “to enhance, beautify and promote the downtown area of Kankakee.”

Before the board approved the resolution, member Ron Kinzinger asked for an amendment to the agreement to address a few concerns.

“I am in favor of this resolution, but there’s a couple standards that I think we need to address,” he said. “... Once work begins, when is it going to be completed? We don’t want a half mural up there.

“Secondly, I’d like to see the county board chairman approve final design. ... We do have a county business here, and we have to look at that aspect of it. Finally, more important than anything, I think the county board at any time can withdraw from the agreement by compensating KDC for reasonable out-of-pocket expense. ... I think there needs to be an opt-out clause for us in case something changes.”

The board approved the amendments without discussion.

“Thank you for that, all very reasonable,” board chairman Andy Wheeler said.

The proposed mural was designed by local artist Dave Baron.