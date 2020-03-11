Community Calendar: March 11, 2020

Through June

The Crescent City Historical Society will present “The History of Model Trains,” upstairs at Crescent City’s City Hall, 400 Main St. (Route 24). Those who have problems climbing stairs may request items be brought down to the ground floor area. Info. 815-683-2658.

Thursday, March 12

Kankakee Kultivators will host Caleb Benoit for “Biographies of Coffee Beans and Connect Roasters,” snacks and desserts at noon, short club meeting at 12:30 p.m., coffee bean presentation at 1 p.m., Kankakee County Historical Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. An experienced coffee roaster, Benoit will discuss how coffee beans are transformed from plants in the field to mugs of coffee consumers brew at home. All welcome.

Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m., One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speakers Kelly Johnson and Deb Kelsey-Davis talk about caregiving. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-937-2380.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, 5 p.m. until sold out, Aroma Park American Legion, 739 S. Sandbar Road, Kankakee. $12 per person. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and roll.

“Watercolor Wonder and the Art of Zen Painting” by local artist Alan Hampshire, 7 to 8 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. Info. 508-560-7041.

“How to Improvise on a Lead Sheet,” Kankakee Valley Music Teachers Association, 6:30 p.m. short business meeting, 7 p.m. presentation by Paul Johnson. Larson Fine Arts Center, Room 131, Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais. All welcome.

Friday, March 13

Introduction to Smartphones, 11:30 a.m., free, Limestone Library. Presentation followed by one-on-one instruction, learn how to connect Wi-Fi, email, picture messaging, voicemail, how to use the app store, button configuration and other fun tips and tricks.

Registration deadline for KVPD Youth Soccer League, $90 per player, register at the KVPD office, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Open to students in grades 1-8. Each player receives a jersey. One practice per week. Games are played on Saturdays at Splash Valley Soccer Fields, 1850 River Road, Kankakee. Eight weeks of season play, April 4-May 23. Info. 815-939-1311 or kvpd.com.

1,<strong>000 Books Before Kindergarten Storytime</strong>, 6:30 p.m., Central Citizens’ Library. For children birth to preschool. Includes outer-space-themed books, games and crafts. There will be a graduation ceremony for kids who have reached 1,000 books. Info. ccld.org, sschoon@cusd4.org or 815-694-2800.

Bingo with the Books, 10 a.m., Kankakee Library, Bingo, prizes, snacks. Free event.

Feed Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kankakee Library, fourth-floor gallery. A different lunch option through local vendor.

Bradley American Legion has Friday fish fry events during Lent, 5 to 9 p.m., through April 10, at 835 W Broadway St., Bradley. Prices vary. Info. Facebook and Bradley American Legion Post 766.

Friday, March 13—Saturday, March 14

Annual Mission Rummage Sale at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 N Cleveland, Bradley, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Friday, March 13 — Sunday, March 15

“Once On This Island, <strong>The Musical,”</strong> performed by Kankakee High School students, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee High School auditorium. Tickets are $10 per adult, $7 per student, free for those age 4 and younger, but do need a seat as seats are assigned. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Info. Kankakee High School Drama on Facebook.

Saturday, March 14

Laugh For A Cause, Harbor House Benefit, 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The cast of Second City in its “The Best of Second City” show; $30 per person. Auctions, raffles. Harbor House provides services that support and empower survivors of domestic violence. Info. harborhousedv.org.

Saturday hours for early voters in Iroquois County, the Iroquois County Clerk’s election department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. The office is at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. Registered voters who would like to vote before the March 17 General Primary Election may cast their vote at that time. The office will also take care of voter registration for those who are not yet registered and also address changes and then individuals may vote the same day. To register to vote, bring in two forms of identification: One needs to show your current living address as well as a mailing address, if that is different. Telephone inquiries regarding early voting should be directed to the Iroquois County Clerk’s office, 815-432-6960, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Illinois, noon, Braidwood Rec. Club, Braidwood. Check-in 10 to 11:45 a.m. Event is at noon. Registration deadline is 11:45 p.m. March 13. Donations must be received by April 30. Info. 708-929-2113 or pwelsh@soill.org.

Monarch Book Club, 1 p.m., Limestone Library. For kids in grades 1-3. Read the award-winning or nominated book and make a craft.

Youth Art Class, Optical Illusion Art with Colored Pencils, $20, Community Arts Council, Northfield Square, use Kansai entrance. For ages 12-16. 815-549-0973.

Scottish Clans and Castles, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main St. Sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, also will feature lunch, $15. Please RSVP so enough food is prepared, 815-432-3730 or iroqgene@gmail.com. Advance tickets may be ordered via PayPal through the group’s website iroquoiscountygenealogy.org. Presenter Dr. Loarn Robertson, a native of Scotland, came to the U.S. to attend the University of Illinois and now resides in Tuscola. His program will cover histories, families, castles and genealogical information. If space is available, tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.

Sunday, March 15

Sounds of Celebration, 3 p.m., Majestic Theater, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for children younger than 10 years old. Food and musical performances by soloists, duets and ensembles of past and present KVYSO members. For reservations, visit kvyso.com.

Monday, March 16

Craft Night for Adults, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library, free, all supplies provided. Painting and assembling spring bunny gumball machines to use as an Easter decoration.

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Tuesday, March 17

Kankakee Art League meeting, 10 a.m., Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. League’s regular meeting followed by art instruction. Refreshments will be served. Free. All welcome. Info. 815-260-0639.

The Poet’s Arrow, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library. Open mic event. Artists in different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word share talents in a judgment-free environment. Free. All ages. Participate or come to observe.

Wednesday, March 18

LGBTQ Networking, 7 p.m., Kankakee Library, free event. NetWERKing is all about connecting our local LGBTQ community together. The goal is to find new friends, support and a safe place to have a good time. This group will have different events to participate in such as book discussions, game nights, discussion panels, and always a place to safely connect and support one another.

Saturday, March 21

Central Citizens’ Library Puzzle Exchange and Coffee Hour, 10:30 a.m., bring jigsaw puzzles you have finished and exchange them with others who attend. Free event, no registration necessary. Info. 815-694-2800.

All-You-Can-Eat-Breakfast, Sausage and Pancakes, Biscuits and Gravy, 7:30-11 a.m., Bradley Lions Club event at Bradley American Legion, 835 West Broadway, Bradley, $6 per person, children 5 and under eat for free. Blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes also available. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-932-9180.

Wednesday, March 25

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Thursday, March 26

Phyllis Is On, a presentation by historical interpreter Ellie Carlson, 6:30 p.m., Bourbonnais Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. Carlson brings to life America’s first female stand-up comedienne, Phyllis Diller. Free program. A mini book sale will be from 5:30 p.m. until the start of the presentation with books priced at 50 cents and $1. Info. bourbonnaislibrary.org or call 815-933-1727.

Wednesday, April 1

Armstrong Retirees meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m., Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

Saturday, April 4

Salvage Yard Biker Church Craft Show, Flea Market and Art Fair, College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. 9 a.m.-4:40 p.m. Concession stand will be available. Looking for vendors. Info. 815-386-2022.

Monday, April 6

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Wednesday, April 8

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Monday, April 6 — Friday, April 10

Spring Woodworking Craft Show and Sale, Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day, in the woodworking room located around the corner from the volunteer’s office. Featuring Easter/Spring decorations, birdhouses of many shapes and styles, wood, art and hand-painted items, floral arrangements and wreaths. Coffee and cookies will be served.

Monday, April 20

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Kankakee Library, third floor, free. Meets each first and third Monday. Chess players of all ages and skill levels get together. Chess boards provided. Bring extras if you have them so others can learn.

Wednesday, April 22

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.