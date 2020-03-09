Momence woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Illinois

MOMENCE — Mya Hendrix of Momence was named Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2020 during a crowning ceremony hosted by Life Compass Church in Kankakee in February.

Hendrix will serve as Illinois’ state titleholder and independent delegate for one year, as well as represent the state of Illinois in the Ms. Wheelchair America 2021 National Competition. The contest will be held Aug. 17-23 in Little Rock, Ark.

Neither the state nor the national contest judge on beauty. Instead, the two organizations focus on recognizing the advocacy efforts, abilities and accomplishments of women who use wheelchairs.

Hendrix uses a wheelchair for mobility due to a spinal cord injury sustained in 2018. However, she does not let the circumstances stop her, according to a press release from the state organization.

“She lives life to the fullest and aims to shine a positive light on disabilities through advocacy and education,” the press release said.

During her reign, Hendrix will serve as a spokeswoman throughout the state and discuss awareness, acceptance and the overall understanding of disabilities with the general public. She will have the opportunity to travel across the state, visit advocacy groups, make public appearances, and is available to conduct interviews.

She will also use her year as Ms. Wheelchair Illinois 2020 to share her platform, which focuses on addiction and disability through her own experiences. She hopes to raise awareness about how various factors such as medication may impact the addiction and recovery process. She also hopes to encourage medical professionals to support individuals who are in the recovery process by educating them on some of the challenges that exist.