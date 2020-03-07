VIDEO: 400 tires catch fire in Pembroke Township

Daily Journal staff report

PEMBROKE — Black smoke hung over miles of farmland in southeast Kankakee County Saturday as a tire fire burned in Pembroke Township.

Pembroke Fire Protection District Chief Mark Baines said a call came in just before 2 p.m. that someone was burning brush and the fire got out of control. It spread nearly an eighth of a mile to reach the property near East 6000S Road and South 17000E Road where 300 to 400 tires were piled up.

Saturday’s windy conditions helped carry the brush fire to the tires and also made getting the blaze under control difficult, Baines said. The National Weather Service was reporting 12 mph sustained winds and 17 mph gusts on Saturday afternoon.

With the assistance of multiple departments, including a crew from neighboring Iroquois County, Pembroke firefighters had control of the blaze by 4 p.m. and crews were working surrounding areas to ensure it wasn’t able to spread.

At that time, Baines said he expected crews to remain on scene for the next few hours until the fire settled down. Firefighters won’t be able to completely extinguish the fire because the districts don’t have the equipment or resources necessary, he said, adding it would take two to three days for the tire fire to burn itself out.

Fire officials at the scene were in contact with the Environmental Protection Agency because the tires were being illegally kept on the property.