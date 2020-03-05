Family asks gravesite memorial thieves to return items

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the department is looking into the theft of a gravesite memorial from Mound Grove Cemetery.

In honor of Kaelynn Fay, who died in 2013, the memorial included a Christmas tree with ornaments. Fay’s family and friends have put up the tree every year since 2013.

Fay was 18 when she was struck and killed by a vehicle on July 18, 2013, after a rollover crash on Warner Bridge Road in the western part of Kankakee County.

Kaelynn’s mother, Gail Johnston-Fay, said in a Feb. 29 Facebook post, “Our last Christmas with Kaelynn was December 2012. Since then our holidays have been a struggle as hopefully you can only imagine and never have to experience.”

“One thing that does give us comfort is to decorate Kaelynn’s grave. So in 2013 a new tradition was started by Kaelynn’s best friend/family putting a tree up at her gravesite. What made this tree so special were the ornaments. They all told a story of a special memory that friends and family shared with Kaelynn. We look forward to seeing all the ornaments each year and reminiscing about the story each one told.

“Why anyone would want to take this tree is beyond me?” Johnston-Fay’s post continues. “If it’s the tree you were after, keep it please. The ornaments, however, were personal and mean nothing to you. But they mean everything to me and Kae’s friends. I pray that you return the ornaments to Kae’s gravesite. We go by there daily and could pick them up easily with no questions asked.”

She wrote a comment on the post that she checked with cemetery officials who said they didn’t remove the tree.