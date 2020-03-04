Local NAACP, police agencies work together to better relations in the community

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The leaders of all Kankakee County law enforcement agencies and Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP are working toward bridging the gap between police and communities of color.

To that end, all parties signed a 10 Shared Principles resolution at Kankakee Community College in February.

“Many of our officers have stated that they aim to establish trust in the community daily. It’s important to be able to relate to one another,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “The shared principles are a step in the process of declaring shared values that will build and strengthen relationships in order to keep our communities safe.”

Theodis Pace, president of the local NAACP, was among those who attended the signing event in February.

“The current climate across the nation regarding the mistrust between law enforcement and all communities, but particularly communities of color, this here is historic when you can bring all the community leaders, law enforcement together on a common goal, on a common ground and looking at how can we bridge that gap between, again, our respective communities and law enforcement,” he said the day of the signing.

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP State Conference worked together to identify the common ground between local law enforcement and communities of color in their commitment to defending civil rights and keeping communities safe. They signed the document in early 2018.

The two state organizations began work in 2014, four months after unrest erupted in Ferguson, Mo.

ILACP officials said they decided to be proactive and sent a letter to the NAACP State Conference president, requesting a private meeting for a candid conversation. The association presidents at that time were Chief Frank Kaminski of Park Ridge and George Mitchell of Evanston.

As protests and confrontations rippled throughout the country, both ILACP and NAACP determined they would forge a “partnership ensuring safety, dignity and justice for all citizens and police officers alike.”

Through meetings, the ILACP and NAACP State Conference identified the following shared principles:

• Value the life of every person, the preservation of life being the highest value;

• Recognize that all persons should be treated with dignity and respect;

• Reject discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status;

• Endorse the six pillars of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing including the first pillar of building trust and legitimacy;

• Endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice, transparency and impartiality;

• Endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes positive engagement between community and police;

• Develop relationships at the leadership and street levels to eliminate racial tension;

• Accept mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding of the law to assist in interactions with police;

• Increase diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession;

• Commit to de-escalation training to ensure the safety of community members and police officers, and

• Commit to replacing mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever and however possible.

“With the signing of the Shared Principles Declaration by executives of all the police agencies in the county and the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP, we highlighted our mutual commitment to work together to improve public safety throughout the county while safeguarding everyone’s civil liberties,” said Kankakee Police Chief Kosman.

Pace shares that commitment, saying, “We will continue to work together and stand together in Kankakee and the state level to implement these values and principles to replace mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever and however we can.”

Now be it therefore resolved that we affirm the following principles regarding the relationship between law enforcement and the communities and people they serve in Illinois:

1. We value the life of every person and consider life to be the highest value.

2. All persons should be treated with dignity and respect. This is another foundational value.

3. We reject discrimination toward any person that is based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status.

4. We endorse the six pillars in the report of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing. The first pillar is to build and rebuild trust through procedural justice, transparency, accountability, and honest recognition of past and present obstacles.

5. We endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice (i.e., an opportunity for citizens and police to believe they are heard), transparency, and impartiality.

6. We endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes community partnerships involving law enforcement, engagement of police officers with residents outside of interaction specific to enforcement of laws, and problem-solving that is collaborative, not one-sided.

7. We believe that developing strong ongoing relationships between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension.

8. We believe that law enforcement and community leaders have a mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding and knowledge of the law to assist them in their interactions with law enforcement officers.

9. We support diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession. Law enforcement and communities have a mutual responsibility and should work together to make a concerted effort to recruit diverse police departments.

10. We believe de-escalation training should be required to ensure the safety of community members and officers. We endorse using de-escalation tactics to reduce the potential for confrontations that endanger law enforcement officers and community members; and the principle that human life should be taken only as a last resort; and

Therefore, be it further resolved, that we vow by mutual affirmation to work together and stand together in our communities and at the state level to implement these values and principles, and to replace mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever, and however we can, and

Therefore, be it further resolved, that we work collaboratively to publicize widely the adoption of this resolution throughout the state of Illinois.

The following people signed the 10 Shared Principles resolution:

• Kankakee County Sheriff Michael Downey

• Kankakee Police Chief Frank J. Kosman

• Kankakee Community College Police Chief Rich Soderquist

• Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps

• Bradley Police Chief Don Barber

• Grant Park Police Chief Carl Frey

• Aroma Park Police Chief Todd Navratil

• Manteno Police Chief Alan Swinford

• Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato

• St. Anne Police Chief David Skelly

• Herscher Police Chief Chad Scanlon