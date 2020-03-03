Village issues building permit for new Aldi location

BOURBONNAIS — Work is set to begin on the new Aldi location on Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) in Bourbonnais.

During Monday’s village board meeting, officials reported a building permit was issued on Feb. 28 for the store that will be located between the U.S. Post Office and Burger King.

The 21,606-square-foot building is projected to open in August. This will be the third Aldi store in Kankakee County. The others are located in Bradley and Kankakee. Aldi is headquartered in Batavia.

The Bourbonnais store would be two-tenths of a mile from the Jewel Osco, also located on Illinois 102, and a mile away from Kroger’s store, located on Armour Road.

“Although the recent I-57 Bourbonnais Parkway interchange has made many headlines as of late, we haven’t lost focus on inner Bourbonnais, Mayor Paul Schore said.

“It remains important to us to continue to keep all areas of Bourbonnais thriving. We are pleased with the recent development interest around this location.”

Upcoming village events

Schore used his president’s report at Monday’s meeting to remind people of events coming up in March and early April in the village.

The first event will be an open house to view and comment on the village’s plans to create a central core for community gatherings around the Municipal Center and surrounding areas. The event will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at the village center, 700 Main St. NW.

All ages are encouraged to participate and can arrive at any time during the open house. The event will be led by The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm, with support from village officials.

This open house will include interactive workshops for the community to help determine campus planning goals and further offer opportunities to engage in initial visioning exercises.

One example includes a visual preference station that will solicit feedback on the look and feel of spaces and facilities as well as the types of programming that the community wants to see in the future.

An earlier online survey resulted in more than 1,100 people sharing their ideas in response to the village’s outreach efforts to “Imagine Bourbonnais.”

On April 4, the 27th annual Community Prayer Breakfast will take place at Chalfant Hall on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. It begins at 8 a.m. Tickets cost $13 and can be purchased at the village’s Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All faiths are welcomed. The keynote speaker is Brian Viers, a local veteran, author, entrepreneur and coffee-enthusiast.

Also on April 4, the village’s annual Easter egg hunt kicks off at noon at the Children’s Safety Center, 747 Stradford Drive East.

Schore said parents and grandparents need to have children there right at noon for the start. He said within a matter of minutes, the hunt is over.