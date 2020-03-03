Industrial Hemp Basics event set for March 14

KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee Economic and Community Development Agency has partnered with Ivy League Farms to present Industrial Hemp Basics v2.0. Topics will include industrial hemp policy and licensing, growing practices, processing, marketing, the International Hemp Market, construction with hemp, and more. The free, educational event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14 in the fourth-floor auditorium in the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Presenters will include representatives from Ivy League Farms, the University of Illinois Extension Offices, Soil Biotics, Illinois Hemp Grower’s Association, and Tulip Tree Gardens.

“The City of Kankakee is a primed location for the expansion of hemp,” Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said in a press release. “Our regional ecosystem can play a significant role in the way hemp is grown, processed and manufactured into the hundreds of products in which local industries can benefit.”

To register for the event, email yourvoice@citykankakee-il.gov or call 815-933-0513.